Seattle has logged 19 dry days in a row, with another week of the same expected.

Dry as the weather has been, Seattle is nowhere near setting a record for consecutive rainless days.

The last measurable rainfall was June 18, and no rain is expected for the next week.

With the forecast predicting a high of 80 degrees on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday, without precipitation, the Puget Sound region will have logged 21 dry days.

“That stretch is going to be considerable, and if this holds up we could be looking at almost a month with no rain,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

But the record for lack of rain in Seattle was set in 1951, with 51 dry days, Guy said.

Similarly with temperatures. The record high for today is 90 degrees.

“So we’re slightly above normal but certainly not in record territory,” he added.

The forecast for next week indicates morning clouds, afternoon sun and temperatures in upper 70s.

“All in all, it’s a pretty typical summer pattern,” Guy said.

The sunny stretch of weather is certainly a welcome change to what Seattleites endured over the fall, winter and spring: nearly 4 feet of rain and the wettest October-to-June stretch since record keeping began in 1895.