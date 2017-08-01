Since record-keeping began, the Seattle area has seen overnight temps remain above 67 degrees just 13 times. This week it could even be warmer at nighttime. Here's how to stay cool and sleep well.

Up until this week, there have been only 13 days on record that temperatures in Seattle have remained 67 or higher overnight — but that’s about to change.

The excessive heat we’re braced for will do more than warm up our days, according to meteorologist Dana Felton of the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.

“It’s going to be warm at night,” he said.

Felton said the overnight temperatures have remained at 67 or above only 13 times in the past 73 years since official temperatures have been recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

This week, however, overnight lows are expected to remain relatively high all week with daytime highs predicted at 94 on Wednesday, 99 on Thursday and 95 on Friday. The overnight lows are forecast to be 66 degrees on Wednesday, 68 on Thursday and 67 on Friday.

With that in mind, here are a few tips (from wonderhowto.com and other websites) for sleeping cooler: