News Scenes from a sunny winter day Originally published January 2, 2017 at 7:14 pmUpdated January 2, 2017 at 7:41 pm The sun was out even as temperatures dipped into the 30s on this January afternoon. Share story By Ken LambertThe Seattle Times Related Stories Storms push across South, damaging buildings, cutting power January 2, 2017 Rain, snow mix expected in Seattle area on New Year’s Eve December 31, 2016 Overnight snow great news for skiers and snowboarders to celebrate New Year’s December 30, 2016 As much as 3 inches of snow could fall in Puget Sound region over New Year’s holiday December 30, 2016 More Photo Galleries Video: How rainy is Seattle, really? Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryStorms push across South, damaging buildings, cutting power
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.