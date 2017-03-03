Snow flurries are likely across the Puget Sound lowlands through Monday morning.

More snow showers are likely to dust the Puget Sound lowlands over the weekend, with overnight and morning temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

The National Weather Service says snow showers are likely from Everett and in areas to the north on Saturday morning and throughout the region on Sunday and Monday mornings, with the snow level falling to about 500 feet.

Allen Kam, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the accumulations will likely be less than an inch, but could cause some morning commute challenges Monday with snow showers and near-freezing temperatures. The snow is expected to turn to rain through next week.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through Friday night, with about 14 more inches of snow expected in the Cascades.