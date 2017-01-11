Parts of Portland got up to a foot of snow, a rare event in a city known for its rain. It was the snowiest day for the region since 2008. The intensity of the storm came as a surprise to meteorologists.

PORTLAND — A major snowstorm spread through Portland and Southwest Washington, toppling trees, closing schools and cutting power to thousands.

The National Weather Service says parts of Portland got up to a foot of snow, a rare event in a city known for its rain. It was the snowiest day for the region since Dec. 20, 2008.

The intensity of the storm came as a surprise to meteorologists, most of whom expected no more than 4 inches.

“We are going to be analyzing this one, because this is a special one,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Treena Jensen.

The snow began at the end of Tuesday’s rush-hour commute, so the roads were free of heavy traffic during the storm. Still, some vehicles jackknifed, spun out or were left abandoned by fearful drivers on Interstate 5 and other highways.

Snow didn’t reach Seattle, but in Southwest Washington, Clark County closed its offices for the day.

In the central part of the state, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office warned everyone to keep off the roads, saying snow drifts of 3 to 5 feet made them impassable. Deputies were checking on stranded motorists, but any calls that weren’t life threatening were expected to take hours to resolve.

“There are just too many roads impacted to even begin to describe the impact areas,” spokesman Kyle Foreman said in a news release Wednesday. “Deputies are advising motorists stuck in drifts to remain inside their vehicles, turn on their hazard lights and call for a tow truck.”

The Oregon Department of Transportation urged drivers to retrieve their vehicles Wednesday morning and free up space for snow plows and sanders. The agency also warned drivers to stay home, if possible.

“The timing of this was definitely fortuitous,” ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said. “When these kinds of storms happen in the middle of the working day, at noon or 2 p.m., it can be very tricky.

“But we still had a big rush of cars coming out at 8 or 9 o’clock, right when the storm was at its fiercest and that’s where we had a lot of the problems.”

Schools throughout the region canceled classes and numerous government offices were closed.

Several trees were down near Portland State University and Portland General Electric reported that more than 30,000 customers were without power Wednesday morning.

Portland’s light-rail trains and streetcars were affected by frozen switches, downed trees and fallen power lines. Service was reduced and shuttle buses were needed.

Portland International Airport was open, but some flights were canceled or delayed. Some flights were diverted from Portland to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to reports.

Vancouver, Wash., reported that side and residential streets are not plowed and ask that residents travel only if necessary and to be prepared.

Washington State Department of Transportation reported that they worked through the night to plow the region’s highways.

Chains are required to drive on highways in the Portland area, according to Oregon Department of Transportation.

Today’s high is forecast as 30 degrees for Vancouver and 31 for Portland.

“It’s probably not until this weekend when we see things really melt out,” said Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. “This is definitely going to be with us for a couple of days.”

Heavily laden trees have fallen throughout the area, making travel even more treacherous and knocking out power lines.

Snow showers should gradually wind down this morning and begin to dry out in the afternoon. Skies should clear in the evening, bringing overnight temperatures into the 20s and even the teens in some wind-sheltered areas.

The cold weather will linger until the weekend, with highs either below or barely above freezing and lows in the teens and 20s. Low temperatures won’t climb above freezing until Sunday, according to the weather service.

Much of the Pacific Northwest is now covered in snow, though Tuesday night’s snowfall appeared to have been the most in the Portland-Vancouver area. Longview-Kelso and the Salem, Ore., area received less snow.

12:30AM- back edge of heaviest snow moving towards PDX. Light snow to bring 1-3" additional snow pic.twitter.com/lhSlqTIVle — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 11, 2017

@NWSPortland Goose Hollow has 7" and up. Transformers briefly blew. Big tree down. pic.twitter.com/ERRIjpAdGf — Aaron Mesh (@AaronMesh) January 11, 2017

Seattle Times wire services contributed to this report.