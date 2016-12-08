The National Weather Service is calling for rain, at least in the form of showers, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — a stretch of wetness that follows light snow in the Puget Sound region Thursday night.

A winter-weather system with light snow pushed over the Puget Sound region Thursday evening, kicking off a stretch of wet weather for the Seattle area throughout the weekend.

The system, moving from south to north, started traveling across the region in the late evening, dumping light snow at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before heading to the metro area. Areas southwest of the city, such as near Olympia, received a heavier amount, totaling at least 3 inches.

“The main issue right now is people fighting their ways through the commute and snow making it worse,” National Weather Service meteorologist Allen Kam said Thursday evening. “That appears to be the main impact.”

Meteorologists were predicting up to 2 inches in the metro area by around midnight before the snow turned to rainfall, making for slushy roads. They warned drivers of slippery conditions, and potentially freezing rain in areas south of Seattle.

For Friday, meteorologists were calling for high temperatures in the lower 40s and rain. They expected those conditions to repeat on Saturday, and again on Sunday with precipitation at least in the form of showers, according to the weather service’s seven-day outlook.

So far this month, weather gauges at Sea-Tac Airport registered a total of 0.87 inches of precipitation before Thursday, a little more than half the normal amount at this time, according to the service.

The city’s daily record for snowfall on Dec. 8 was set in 1971 and totaled 2.2 inches, the weather service reports.

Snow at Sea-Tac airport, it began 702 PM. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 9, 2016