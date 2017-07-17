It's been 30 days since measurable rain was felt in Seattle. Another week, and we might need to break out the record book.

Sunny and mid-70s is the forecast for Monday, and if it holds that will make 30 consecutive rainless days. Another seven days and we’ll break into the top 10 driest stretches on record.

In the meantime, though, it’s a just a normal, lovely and typical Seattle summer, according to Chris Burke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It’s a little bit unusual to go this long without any rain, but we are still quite a ways away from even reaching the top 10, ” he said.

To break the all-time record, the city would have to go an additional 21 days without rain, he said. The longest stretch of dry weather recorded in the summer here ended on Aug. 26, 1951, after the city had gone rainless for 51 days, said Burke.

Thursday, however, is expected to be cloudy with a slight chance of showers, he said.

“This isn’t that unusual,” said Burke. “We basically have two seasons: wet and dry. This is the dry one.”

Sunday night also brought a rare chance to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, from the Pacific Northwest, and legions of skywatchers tuned in.