Seattle could see a mix of rain and snow on New Year’s Eve, but any accumulation before midnight is unlikely, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing on New Year’s Eve in the city or nearby areas where the elevation is close to sea level, said Johnny Burg of the weather service.

Temperatures could dip below freezing early Sunday, leaving some snow on the ground in the Seattle area.

To the east, the Cascade foothills and elevations above 500 feet could see snow starting Saturday afternoon, with total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches, Burg said, as could parts of Skagit and Whatcom counties.

Sunday holds a chance of snow in Seattle, but with high temperatures forecast at 37 degrees it’s not expected to stick around.

Colder weather is predicted for Monday, with a high of 34 under partly sunny skies and a low of 23 at night. That pattern is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday.