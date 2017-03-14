Will the rain ever go away? How do you get through the long winter months? And spring months? And fall months?
There is a reason why one of Seattle’s nicknames is “Rain City.”
Just look out your window. It doesn’t seem to ever end.
If you’re a newcomer from sunnier climates, how have you adjusted?
If you’re a Seattle native, does it ever get to you? At what point did you learn to accept our rainy days?
What’s your story? Contact reporter Erik Lacitis at elacitis@seattletimes.com. Include a contact phone number (not for publication).
And remember, you know what the weather forecast is for tomorrow. Oh, yes you do.
