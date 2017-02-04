Is it really that rainy in Seattle? What’s the difference between party cloudy and partly sunny? And what the heck do those Doppler radar images mean, anyway? Here are the top 5 questions our local Weather Service gets asked.

The 17 meteorologists working at the Seattle offices of the National Weather Service have to be a patient bunch.

The place is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and you can call and talk to one of them. Over and over, they get asked the same stuff.

Like about Seattle really being Rain City. And just what is the Doppler weather radar and its swirling colors that the TV weather forecasters always show?

Speaking of TV weather forecasters, how come their predictions are different?

It was done with the help of Ted Buehner, who’s been with the Weather Service for 40 years and is its warning-coordination meteorologist. He was growing up in Portland when the 1962 Columbus Day Storm hit the Northwest with winds over 100 mph. He’s been hooked on understanding weather ever since.

What with Feb. 5 being National Weatheperson’s Day (used to be National Weatherman’s Day, but times change), we thought it’d be a good idea to go over that list.

That date was chosen because John Jeffries was born Feb. 5, 1744. He was a Boston physician and one of America’s first weather observers, taking daily measurements. He also was the first American to be airborne when he was in a balloon taking weather measurements over London in 1784. He tossed a letter to the ground in that flight, making it the first airmail ever.

Here is his list of top five questions asked of Seattle meteorologists. And, of course, the answers:

Is our reputation for rain, rain, rain deserved?

Buehner says that was a topic at the convention. It’s not the amount of rain we get, he says, it’s our cloud cover. It just looks like it should be raining.

Seattle averages 37½ inches of rain a year.

“Many other cities are wetter than we are — St. Louis (43 inches), Cleveland (39), Miami (62),” says Buehner. “It’s just that in Florida, when it rains, it rains a lot during a short amount of time. Then it’ll clear out and won’t rain for a week.”

But the clouds here. They just don’t go away.

Seattle is the cloudiest major city in the Lower 48 states — 226 days a year with clouds covering more than three-quarters of the sky.

“Where do you think they came with up that title, “Fifty Shades of Grey?” says Buehner about the erotic best-seller that takes place in Seattle.

Why do you have some forecasts that say “partly sunny” and some that say “partly cloudy”? Isn’t that the same thing?

Yes, they are the same. They both refer to 40 to 60 percent of the sky being covered with clouds. “Partly cloudy” is used for the nighttime because, obviously, there is no sun.

Explain why forecasts can be so different from TV station to TV station.

Well, here Buehner needs to be diplomatic. The stations all get their forecasts and weather information from the National Weather Service; this includes satellite and radar images.

During hazardous weather, he says, the service wants “everybody on the same page.”

But “during more tranquil weather,” says Buehner, “the local weather anchor may tweak it a little bit, the high or low a few degrees, the primary reason being to differentiate their forecast from competing stations. It really does not make that much difference.”

Sometimes, he says, the stations do a “color enhancement” on those Doppler images.

And some local television stations continue to show a radar sweeping line on their broadcasts. The sweeping arm is fake. It’s added by computer, says Buehner.

Just what is the Doppler radar? It looks dramatic but, frankly, I don’t have a clue about how it works.

We need to go back to England’s desperate days during World War II. Radar technology was in its origins and it was secret.

The world’s first operational radar system was designed in that country. In the Battle of Britain, it’s credited as being crucial “in enabling the outnumbered Royal Air Force to turn back the Luftwaffe over the skies of England.”

The early radar systems had a problem.

They detected aircraft by sending a radio signal that bounced back from that aircraft.

But they also were getting echoes from signals bouncing off of clouds and rain.

From those beginnings in researching the echoes you can trace the Doppler weather radar.

It’s named after Christian Andreas Doppler, an Austrian physicist who way back in 1842 first described the phenomena. You have experienced it yourself by the change in sound of a passing train.

The train’s horn becomes higher in pitch as it approaches and lower in horn pitch as it moves away. This phenomenon is at the heart of the Doppler weather radar images that the TV forecasters show — the wind circulation within storms. Like with a train horn, these winds also change “pitch” whether they’re moving toward or away from the radar.

The radar is crucial in the Midwest for tornado warnings.

Until 1950 the word “tornado” wasn’t used in weather forecasts. The forecasters did not have radar.

“They’d use ‘severe storms’ or something like that. They feared there would be panic,” says Bob Henson, a meteorologist and blogger for WeatherUnderground.com.

By the 1990s, the Doppler weather radar was in use and tornado warning lead times had lengthened from about 5 minutes in 1980 to the present 13 minutes. That means you have a lot more time to seek shelter before a tornado hits your area.

About tornadoes. How come we don’t get them in the Northwest?

“Actually, we do, but they’re usually pretty weak. Most of them are up and down in less than two minutes,” says Buehner. “Washington averages three tornadoes a year.”

An anomaly took place on April 5, 1972.

“A Category F3 tornado (winds of roughly 150 mph) touched down in Vancouver (Wash.) early in the afternoon and significantly damaged a school, bowling house and a grocery store, killing six and injuring over 200,” he says.

To get tornadoes you need thunderstorms.

In the easygoing Pacific Northwest, we get easygoing Pacific Northwest thunderstorms.

“Thunderstorms involve the mix of an unstable air mass, moisture and lift. Thanks to the moderating effects of the nearby Pacific Ocean, Western Washington is often too mild in temperature to produce many thunderstorms — only about 10 a year,” says Buehner

“Our thunderstorms often struggle to climb to over 20,000 feet in height while many east of the Rocky Mountains can reach 50,000 or 60,000 feet, much taller and stronger. If you want thunderstorms, parts of Florida get over 100 thunderstorms per year!”

That’s it for this edition of the Top 5 Weather Questions.

Like the Puget Sound Convergence Zone. You’ll never look at clouds the same way again.