As usual, whether you see snow and how much you could get depends on elevation. This time around in the Seattle area, look for snow in elevations of at least 300 feet.
Snow is forecast for Saturday night into Sunday morning, with 1 to 3 inches possible in areas of Seattle and the Puget Sound region where the elevation is higher than 300 feet.
“It depends on people’s elevations,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Burg. “Areas near sea level will receive no snow.”
And, “it won’t last very long,” he said. By midday Sunday, the snow will start to melt and flurries will change to rain. Saturday night’s mid-30s temperatures are expected to top out at about 43 degrees Sunday afternoon, with light wind.
The weather service issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday, reporting that wet snow will be falling in higher elevations and that may cause travel difficulties.
The last accumulation of snow was just over 5 inches on Feb. 6, Burg said.
