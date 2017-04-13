For Easter Sunday, a change of pace from our rain. Dry, in the low 60s, with “some peeks” of sun, says the weather service.

“Really nice day across Western Washington” is the forecast for Easter Sunday by the National Weather Service.

That’s a nice change from the incessant days of rain that we’ve been having.

But …

It depends on what your definition of “really nice day” is.

In this area, says National Weather Service meteorologist Art Gaebel, “Saturday it looks like there will be some showers around, mostly in the 50s. Sunday it’ll be mostly cloudy, looks like dry weather, in the low 60s.”

You won’t be mistaking this weekend for Palm Springs (sunny, in the low 90s).

As for seeing a little sunshine on Sunday, Gaebel says, “There will be some peeks.”

So is he planning to wear a T-shirt and shorts for that big egg hunt?

“I won’t be,” says Gaebel.

For next week, the weather-service forecast is for the same old stuff: “Another cool and showery pattern over the region.”

Or as Jerry Seinfeld once said, “Seattle is a moisturizing pad disguised as a city.”