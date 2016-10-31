The rain total for this month in the Seattle area first surpassed October’s record — which was set in 2003 with 8.96 inches — on Saturday. Since then, the rain has continued.
By Halloween Eve, weather gauges at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had measured a total of 9.8 inches of rain this month, continuing this month’s record-breaking total.
And forecasters expected Monday night’s total to increase into Tuesday, estimating an additional 0 .25 to 0.5 inches of rain. The extended forecast for the Seattle area shows a chance of rain every day through Thursday.
The heaviest rainfall for the month occurred on Oct. 13, when the city was drenched with 1.75 inches, according to the weather service. An additional 1.36 inches fell the following day.
Hoquiam also set a record Saturday morning.
And Olympia surpassed its record rainfall amount on Oct. 26.
According to the weather service, Seattle’s wettest Halloween was last year, when the service recorded 1.3 inches of rain.
