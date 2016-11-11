You may have noticed: We’ve had eight consecutive days of 60-plus-degree temperatures.

It’s been a weird November for weather in the Northwest.

Thursday marked the eighth consecutive day of 60-plus-degree temperatures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

If the forecast holds, temperatures Friday are expected to reach 63 degrees.

That would be “the most number of 60-degree days in November” ever, said Andy Haner, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

In the mountains, it hardly feels like we’re nearing winter.

“Usually, by this time we’ve got snow down at Snoqualmie Pass. We’re usually talking about the impacts on travelers going across I-90,” Haner said.

Even Mount Rainier’s Paradise visitor center — thousands of feet higher than the pass — is largely barren of snow.

The low at Paradise, elevation 5,400, on Friday morning was a balmy 51 degrees. Temperatures soared to 62 there Thursday afternoon.

Haner said a few factors are contributing to our warm-weather swing.

“There’s a lot of warm air aloft,” he said. “Over the last few days there’s been strong upper-level high pressure centered over Idaho … up at Paradise, they poke up into that warm dome of air aloft.”

Blame the jet stream, too.

It scooped up warm, tropical air and gunned all that moisture toward central Vancouver Island.

While our neighbors to the north get slammed with flooding rains, “we’re definitely on the warm side” of the atmospheric river, Haner said.

It all has to end sometime, though.

Friday is the last good day for a car wash or trip to Seattle’s Golden Gardens.

“It’ll probably go down as more rain than not this weekend,” Haner said. Next week, temperatures will return to normal: lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

Climatologists expect a La Niña weather pattern.

“By the time we get out into approaching New Year’s, as we get out into the heart of winter, it’s supposed to be colder and wetter than normal for the Northwest,” Haner said. “That adds up to at least some lowland snow.”