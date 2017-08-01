Low humidity and temps as high as 104 degrees could cause favorable conditions for the "rapid spread" of fires in the region.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for the central and south Puget Sound lowlands as temperatures climb into the upper 90s this week.

The watch begins Wednesday afternoon and lasts through Thursday evening “for very hot and dry conditions,” according to the weather service’s Seattle office.

Measurable rain hasn’t been recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for more than 40 days, and on Thursday we could see temperatures nearing triple digits. Some areas in Washington could see temps as high as 104 degrees while relative humidity could drop into the lower- to mid-20 percent range, according to the weather service’s warning.

The conditions could cause “rapid spread” of any fires in the area, the warning states. Outdoor burning is not recommended.