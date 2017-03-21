It's raining in Seattle on World Poetry Day, which means there will be a lot of rain themed poetry.

It’s the first full day of Spring and also World Poetry Day so what do our friends at the National Weather Service in Seattle do?

They write poems and tweet them out.

Spring has sprung

The grass is riz

I wonder where the pollen is..?

MY EYES #WorldPoetryDay — Sally Bradley (@Sunshinebistro1) March 21, 2017

The Washington State Department of Transportation also had some fun on Twitter for World Poetry Day:

Dustin Guy, the National Weather Service meteorologist who composed the early morning prose on Tuesday, said that he was merely the service’s “unofficial” poet and that his odes were written simply to add “a little humor and a little humanity” to the morning update.

It has been, he concedes, a long and rainy winter. In fact, according to the weather service, this February, with 8.85 inches, is the wettest on record since 1961, which had 9.11 inches. And in the first two weeks of March, we got nearly as much rain as is average for the entire month of March – 3.55 inches versus 3.72 inches.

Despite the grim truth of the winter past and Tuesday’s morning weather, Guy said there will be some “Springlike” improvements by afternoon.

“True to Spring form, we will see the rain turn to showers in the near future and we may see a few sun breaks this afternoon,” Guy said.