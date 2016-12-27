A winter-storm warning remains in effect for the Cascades, with an additional foot of snow forecast to fall by early Wednesday

More snow is expected to fall in both the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges through Wednesday morning, making travel through the passes potentially dangerous.

A winter-storm warning remains in effect for the Cascades, with an additional foot of snow forecast to fall by early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a winter-weather advisory for the Olympics, where an additional 7 to 12 inches is forecast.

Highway 2 over Stevens Pass will close between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday for avalanche control. Drivers over mountain passes should prepare for occasional avalanche-control closures. Conditions may force the closure of some Cascade highways altogether.

Seattle’s forecast for the rest of the year is cloudy, with a chance of showers. There’s a slight chance of show on New Year’s Eve, with a high near 40 degrees.