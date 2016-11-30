The coolest temperatures since January could hit the region Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Mount Rainier is cold. Really cold.
On Wednesday temps at 10,188-foot Camp Muir on the mountain dipped to 8 degrees with wind chills of 20 degrees below zero, rivaling the lows at the South Pole this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
One to 4 inches of snow is expected in the mountain passes today, ahead of an air mass arriving Sunday night in the Pacific Northwest that could bring the coolest temperatures since January, according to the weather service. But the chance of snow in the lowlands, however, is low.
On Friday and Saturday, warmer and wetter weather is expected.
Gusts of 20 to to 40 mph moved across Western Washington during this morning’s commute.
The weather service also issued an alert about the chances of landslides throughout the region because of saturated ground from recent weather.
