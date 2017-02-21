Heavy rainfall this month pushed totals toward record highs, but a dry upcoming weekend makes it more likely that 1961 will hold onto the wettest February on the books.

It looks like this month’s heavy rainfall, which pushed us near record totals, will fizzle out.

Rainfall totals for the month of February crept up to 8.26 inches over the holiday weekend — the fourth heaviest on record for the month — but still short of the 9.11 inches needed to break the record set in 1961.

That’s according to meteorologist Dana Felton of the National Weather Service’s Seattle office, who said there’s not likely to be enough rain over the next week to put us over the top.

“We’re going to get showers, but then it’s going to dry up over the weekend,’’ Felton said Tuesday morning.

Showers are expected through Friday, but Felton said there’s “no organized system coming at us, and that decreases the chances” of breaking the record.

The heaviest rains are forecast for Wednesday night, bringing what should be less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation, Felton said.

The forecast also calls for a slight chance of snow on Friday, but Felton said city dwellers shouldn’t break out the snow gear just yet.

“We may see some at 500 feet (of elevation) Wednesday night, and the high hills may see some flurries,’’ he said.

For some, the rain has been a relentless drag, evidenced by some of the comments lodged with the weather service, Felton said. (Yes, people have actually called the meteorologists to complain about the weather.)

But predictions for mostly sunny weather on Saturday should provide an opportunity for an attitude adjustment.

Felton, however, is taking it in stride.

“It doesn’t matter to me,’’ he said. “It’s Seattle.”