Follow our live updates Saturday as a damaging storm hits Western Washington. On Friday, winds began to pick up and several neighborhoods lost power. Three people have been injured, including a 4-year-old boy in Seattle.

Here’s what’s happening:

Strong winds lasting about five hours are expected to hit Western Washington on Saturday, starting in the mid-afternoon.

Friday was seen as a preview, with pockets of frightening intensity that included a tornado in an Oregon beach town. First responders scrambled to help several people who were injured, including a 4-year-old boy in Seattle.

Look here for resources on storm preparation and weather monitoring.

Update, 2:28 p.m.:

Just off the phone with the National Weather Service, and here is the latest: Winds heading into the Seattle area will weaken a bit, but will still be dangerous from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, with average winds of 25-40 mph out of the south and gusts that could reach 65 mph.

Don’t let the current conditions outside fool you, meteorologist Ted Buehner said.

“This is the classic calm before the storm,” he said. “The wind is the big story.”

The rain will taper off in Seattle this afternoon, the wind will kick into high gear in a couple hours and then light showers will follow. Seattle’s rainfall has measured .42 inches since early this morning.

At this hour, the storm is about 60 nautical miles off northern Oregon and is expected to charge more along the coast, and not press inland as much as predicted.

Residents off the central Washington coast will feel powerful winds of about 50 mph with 75 mph gusts starting about 4 p.m. hours, with winds weakening by 10 p.m.

Dangerous winds also will sweep the Whidbey Island area about 7 p.m. and reach gusts of 75 mph, Buehner added.

Like the Seattle area, Olympia and Shelton should see 25-40 mph winds with a maximum of 60 mph from 6 to 9 p.m.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Update, 1:55 p.m.:

It would seem the library might be a good place to hang out in bad weather, but not today. Officials announced that all locations of the Seattle Public Library system will close at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Also, a reminder that Seattle Parks and Recreation has canceled programs and activities in parks across the system. All of Seattle’s grass athletic fields, including West Seattle Stadium, are closed through the weekend. Parks officials encourage residents to avoid Seattle parks altogether this weekend because of the winds. In March, a man was killed in Seward Park when strong winds felled a tree.

Kirkland announced Saturday afternoon that all city parks were closing at 2 p.m.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Update, 1 p.m.:

The National Weather Service shared an image of the center of the low-pressure system behind this storm, not far off the coast of Washington.

Update, 12:52 p.m.:

People throughout Western Washington braced for Saturday’s storm, stocking up on groceries, fire wood and gas.

Sherman Lovell says he's picking up extra fire logs near home in Wedgwood #Seattle in case his electric heat goes out. #PNWstorm pic.twitter.com/OGcmZB7Qjj — Ken Lambert (@SeaTimesFotoKen) October 15, 2016

All the gas-pumps are in use at NE #Seattle Chevron as storm approaches. #PNWstorm pic.twitter.com/dvktQCya3M — Ken Lambert (@SeaTimesFotoKen) October 15, 2016

Update, 12:36 p.m.:

The remnants of super typhoon Songda, which originated across the Pacific, are expected to roll through the region this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service estimates peak winds to hit southwestern Washington, at the coast, about 2 p.m. The central sound and Seattle area should see peak winds about 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The strongest winds in the northern parts of the state are expected to hit about 6 p.m.

Here is an estimated time frame of the arrival of peak winds and expected speeds with today's storm. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Xi6N2gjNlo — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 15, 2016

Here’s a neat satellite image from overnight of the approaching weather system, its clouds just west of the California and Oregon coasts.