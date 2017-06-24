The heat is on in Western Washington, with Sunday temperatures expected to reach into the high 80s and low 90s across the region.

The heat is on Western Washington, with Sunday expected to be even warmer than Saturday, when temperatures climbed into the high 80s and low 90s. Bellingham, Quileute and Hoquiam set new records Saturday, the National Weather Service reported. While the high of 89 recorded at Sea-Tac International Airport on Saturday fell three degrees shy of a record, Sunday’s predicted high of 95 would shatter a record of 88 set in 2006.

Come Monday, the heat is forecast to break, with highs dipping down into the 60s on the coast and 70s in the interior. “If you like it really hot, enjoy it while it lasts,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Burg. “If not, just wait till Monday.”