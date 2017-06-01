Even if the rest of the month is dry, the 47.24 inches of rain from Oct. 1 to June 1 is enough to set Seattle’s rainfall record.

It took only three hours on the first day of this month to break yet another Seattle rainfall record: the wettest October through June since record-keeping began in 1895.

Even if each day through the end of this month is dry, the 47.24 inches of rain recorded in the past eight months is the most we’ve seen through a rainy season in recent history, said meteorologist Gary Schneider, with the National Weather Service.

The previous record for October-through-June was set last year, with 47.23 inches. And the city fell short of the wettest January through May period set in 1972, which was 26.9 inches, or just .03 inches more than this year’s similar period.

Seattle earlier broke the October-through-April rainfall record.

There have been 95 days with measurable rain at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this year, according to the weather service. That’s three days short of the 1961 record through June 1.

Showers are forecast Friday, but the rest of the week will be dry, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.