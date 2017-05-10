Following epic, record-breaking rainfall in the Seattle area, we’ve been blessed with at least some dry, warm weather.

Green Lake was frozen the last time it was this dry.

Granted, that had more to do with a cold snap than sunny, warm skies. But it was in mid-January that we saw the last stretch of four days without any rain in the Seattle area, said meteorologist Dustin Guy of the National Weather Service.

Our current run of precipitation-free weather began on the morning of May 6, Guy said. It is expected to come to an end Thursday, when the National Weather Service forecasts a 70 percent chance of showers.

Moisture could come even sooner as the service says there’s a slight, or 20 percent chance of showers Wednesday night.

The “unsettled pattern” that follows calls for showery cooler weather through the weekend into early next week.

“If you’re looking for a completely dry day it may not be until Wednesday or Thursday,” Guy said.