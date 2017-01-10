Light snow was expected in Seattle area Tuesday morning, meteorologists said.

Some Puget Sound-area schools opened late Tuesday morning as snowfall continued to threaten the Seattle metro area.

Residents of highland areas more than 200 feet above sea level can expect a light dusting of snow as a cold front moves into the region, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy.

Most others in the region will see a mix of rain and snow in showers that could last until 10 a.m. In Tacoma and other areas in South Puget Sound, snowfall could accumulate up to 2 inches, forecasters said.

Lots of slippery roads and sidewalks this AM. Temps around freezing with wet roads equals black ice. Be careful out there. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, authorities are asking drivers to take care during the morning commute. Black ice is being reported throughout the region, tweeted Trooper Rick Johnson, a Washington State Police spokesman.

Schools in the Federal Way district are opening two hours late, as are those in Kent, which also opened late on Monday.

Bellevue district schools will begin two hours late due to icy road conditions, according to a tweet by the school district.

Lake Washington School District will also start two hours late.