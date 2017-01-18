The National Weather Service says the storm that led to hazardous road conditions near Snoqualmie Pass will continue Wednesday.

The ice storm that led to the closure of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to continue pounding the region Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Seattle area, rain is forecast to continue, but water levels have not reached flood stage, according to the weather service. A flood watch remains in effect until midnight in some areas.

Easterly winds have kept a pocket of cold air in place, driving temperatures in Ellensburg, Wenatchee and elsewhere in the region into the low 20s and below, said Dana Felton, weather-service meteorologist.

With freezing air wedged in place, a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will continue to fall throughout the day in the mountains, Felton said.

“It will let up at some point tonight, but until then you’re going to see steady precipitation near the pass,” Felton said. Showers of freezing rain and snow are expected to continue into Thursday, he said.

The winter storm has already downed trees and caused snow slides near the pass, causing problems on highways as drivers contend with debris.

Trooper Brian Moore tweeted Wednesday morning that troopers responded to 67 collisions overnight. Roads have become packed with layers of snow, sleet and freezing rain, he continued.

Both directions of I-90 remain closed as of 7:30 a.m.