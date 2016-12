Everyone wanted to capture a snowy scene Friday morning — before it all melts.

The snow — and the excitement — might linger for just a moment before it turns to dreaded slush.

So, it’s probably a good thing that it’s been so well documented.

Here are some of our favorite images of snowy Seattle.

Get the latest live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed as snow turns to rain. https://t.co/uzVEc4Y3cl pic.twitter.com/ck4Y1hsebK — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) December 9, 2016

Waking up to snow pic.twitter.com/JEuESFrock — Saju Pillai (@saju_pillai) December 9, 2016

Beautiful scene at NWS Seattle, but temperature has climbed above freezing and snow can be heard softly falling from the trees #wawx #wasnow pic.twitter.com/4e9qqgf15c — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 9, 2016

Snow covered Seattle looks pri cool pic.twitter.com/vWiuvzGjL3 — Ndru (@Dru_P_) December 9, 2016

On my Friday morn commute, snow still covers Cal Anderson Park @jseattle pic.twitter.com/F2DhyzfrKf — Mark Nakagawa (@hnlmark) December 9, 2016

I wanted to get to Kerry Park before the snow is gone & it turns to rain & slush. I'm happy though!!! #seattlesnowstorm 1/2 inch pic.twitter.com/XIUudjTUCd — Teri McClain (@terileemcclain) December 9, 2016

When there's snow in Seattle and pre-school is on delay, you go play before 7am when the r… https://t.co/lTu9qrLL3N pic.twitter.com/8CmGPu399k — Laura Morarity (@LauraMorarity) December 9, 2016

Snow in my neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/8bKLrkaabw — Chris Radcliff (@chris_radcliff) December 9, 2016

a floridian and hawaiian in the snow part two !!! (featuring my first snowball ever) pic.twitter.com/PN5NSLzHDE — callie (@bigxsleep) December 9, 2016

Snow in Seattle! Who knew? pic.twitter.com/A9Dc5TvRai — Sharon Eloranta (@Seloranta) December 9, 2016

Snow in Seattle ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/HbqYgtNeU6 — James Nulick (@james_nulick) December 9, 2016