Only one other storm has dropped so much snow on the region in February since record keeping began, according to the National Weather Service.

The Seattle metro area could get belted with another winter storm this week, weather forecasters say.

After Monday’s doozy of a snowstorm, a large, wet system could arrive in the region as early as Wednesday evening, said Dana Felton, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The storm could drop nearly 2 inches of rain across the metro area, Felton said.

“It’s going to be a big system,” he said. “Everyone across the region is going to see some warm rain.”

Seattle continues to dig out from a snowstorm that left thousands without power, forced dozens of school cancellations and dropped 7 inches of snow at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the course of two days.

Seattle Public Schools is starting classes two hours late, while Lake Washington and Bellevue school districts — among others — have canceled classes. For more information on school closures and delays, look here.

The snowfall is the second highest accumulation in February at the airport since the weather service began keeping records in 1945, Felton said. The highest occurred in 1990, when a winter storm dropped 9.8 inches of snow at SeaTac.

While the snows have subsided, state and local authorities are warning drivers to watch for lingering ice and snow on roads. Forecasters expect a high temperature of 39 degrees Tuesday.

As of 6:30 a.m., just over 25,000 Puget Sound Energy customers remain without power. Work crews worked through the night to repair power lines damaged by snow, the utility reported. Nearly 90,000 customers were left without power after the storm.