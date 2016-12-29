Meteorologists say Seattle-area residents could see early morning temperatures in the teens next week.

Temperatures in the Seattle area could turn frigid next week, forecasters said.

The forecast for Monday calls for sunny skies, but temperatures are not expected to climb out of the mid-30s during the day, said meteorologist Jay Neher, with the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to dive into the mid-20s overnight.

The cold weather will continue through Tuesday, with morning temperatures in the teens, Neher said.

Meanwhile, forecasters said there is a slight chance of snowfall for the holiday weekend. If conditions hold, light snow could begin falling in lowland areas in and around Seattle on Saturday night, New Year’s Eve, Neher said.

“Our best guess is for 1 inch of snow for the Seattle area,” Neher said. “But timing and amounts are at this point very uncertain.”