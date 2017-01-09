A cold front from the north could arrive in the region by Tuesday.

The reprieve from last week’s cold snap will be short-lived, as freezing temperatures are expected to return to the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s highs will be well above freezing, with temperatures in the mid-40s, said Doug McDonnal, National Weather Service meteorologist.

But cold air from British Columbia is expected to push into the region by Monday night. “It won’t be as severe as what we saw last week, but it’s certainly going to be colder than normal,” McDonnal said.

Overnight lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will be below freezing, McDonnal said. Daytime highs will reach only the mid-30s.

Further north, residents of San Juan and Whatcom counties should brace for high winds. Starting Monday evening, gusts out of the northeast could reach up to 50 miles per hour, McDonnal said.