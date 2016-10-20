The Seattle area has recorded almost double the amount of rainfall it normally gets in October. And the majority of that total was measured in the past week.

Though the hype over wind in the Seattle area is over, meteorologists’ attention on rain and flooding is not.

Since Oct. 13, which is when last week’s stormy weather started, the National Weather Service has measured nearly 5 inches of rain — more than triple the amount recorded in the first half of the month, meteorologist Jay Albrecht said.

Normally, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport measures roughly 3.5 inches of rain in October, according to the service. As of Wednesday night, the airport measured almost 6.2 inches for this month.

The wettest October in history was in 2003, with 8.96 inches of rain, the service said.

“On days like today,” Albrecht said of Thursday, “if you’re driving around” be cautious of the rain and hydroplaning.

The service on Thursday issued a flood watch for a portion of west-central Washington and a flood warning for some areas, including a portion of King County’s Snoqualmie River.

Minor flooding in some areas could occur overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, the service said.

As of Thursday evening, King County’s flood-alert scale put Snoqualmie River at a “Flood Phase 3,” meaning moderate flooding could occur. That system also showed the South Fork Skykomish River at a “Flood Phase 2,” which indicates minor flooding is possible.

The weather service’s flood warning also includes parts of the Stillaguamish and Skykomish rivers in Snohomish County, as well as the Skokomish river in Mason County near Potlatch.

As far as Friday’s forecast goes, Albrecht said the Seattle area should be fairly dry the first half of the day until a weak front moves through later, bringing light rainfall.

The weather service’s seven-day forecast calls for chances of rain, at least in the form of showers, every day for the next week.

This stretch of rain continues a pattern that began last week with storms rolling through the area.

Meteorologists originally predicted a windstorm of potentially historic proportions on Saturday evening, but the weather ended up fizzling into another blustery fall night

The National Weather Service in Seattle posts watches and warnings for Western Washington on its website. Also, follow the agency on Twitter at @NWSSeattle for live updates or sign up for King County’s flood-alert system.