It will be a cold but not frigid weekend in Puget Sound, meteorologists said.

After the recent arctic blast, meteorologists predict a return to mild, wet normality for Seattle.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s by Saturday, and remain there through the weekend, said Art Gabel, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The warm front is expected to arrive in the Puget Sound region by Saturday, bringing a chance of snow in Seattle and areas south.

“But it’s not going to amount to much,” Gabel said.

The precipitation is expected to transition to rain by Saturday evening. Little accumulation is expected.