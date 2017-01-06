It will be a cold but not frigid weekend in Puget Sound, meteorologists said.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

After the recent arctic blast, meteorologists predict a return to mild, wet normality for Seattle.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s by Saturday, and remain there through the weekend, said Art Gabel, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The warm front is expected to arrive in the Puget Sound region by Saturday, bringing a chance of snow in Seattle and areas south.

“But it’s not going to amount to much,” Gabel said.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The precipitation is expected to transition to rain by Saturday evening. Little accumulation is expected.

Vernal Coleman: 206-464-3304 or vcoleman@seattletimes.com. On Twitter @vernalcoleman