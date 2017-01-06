It will be a cold but not frigid weekend in Puget Sound, meteorologists said.

After the recent coldsnap, meteorologists predict a return to mild, wet normality for Seattle.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s by Saturday, and remain there through the weekend, said Art Gabel, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The warm front is expected to arrive in the Puget Sound region by Saturday, bringing a chance of snow in Seattle and areas south.

A steamy sunrise over Lake Washington at NWS Seattle on this chilly winter morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ZvDEkVoB36 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 6, 2017

“But it’s not going to amount to much,” Gabel said.

The precipitation is expected to transition to rain by Saturday evening. Little accumulation is expected.