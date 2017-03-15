A flood warning is in effect for the White River as the rain continues in Western Washington.

At this point, it can’t come as much of a surprise. It’s raining. Again.

“We have had a conveyor belt of warm, moist air into Western Washington for days now,” explained Chris Burke, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Here is the infrared satellite loop ending at 530 AM for the wet front moving across the region today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/0pxgKvMGaU — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 15, 2017

In fact, Seattle just surpassed normal rainfall totals for March. You needn’t check your calendar; It’s only the 15th. “We’re at 200 percent for rainfall in Seattle,” Burke said.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches and warnings for several Western Washington rivers.

The White River has a warning.

“There may be problems in [the town of] Pacific. That may go on for a day or two,” Burke said.

Meantime, the Green River has a flood watch. Burke said the weather service expects that river to briefly reach flood stage this afternoon or tonight.

The Tolt and Snoqualmie rivers are expected to rise just below flood stage, according to hydrologic predictions from the National Weather Service.

Landslides are a possibility, too, Burke said.

“If you live in a place that has had landslides before, I would really be careful over the next few days,” Burke said.

It’s been a wet month in a wet season, but there will be brief relief. Rain will let up in the Seattle area later today, before another weak system moves in Friday night and into Saturday.

“On Sunday, things kind of dry out. Monday looks perfectly dry,” Burke said.