DIABLO, Whatcom County — State transportation officials plan to reassess conditions along Highway 20 in the North Cascades on Monday after an avalanche left high-school students and others stranded over the weekend.

A large snow slide fell across Highway 20 on Friday, blocking in students from Everett who were on a field trip to the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center.

The avalanche blocked the only road out. The North Cascades Highway is closed for the winter east of the learning center, between Diablo and Mazama.

Officials say there is plenty of food and supplies. The learning center has 92 beds.

Transportation officials say avalanche experts worked over the weekend assessing the slide.

Friday’s snow slide occurred between Newhalem and Diablo, about seven miles west of the learning center.