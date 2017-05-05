Seattle has absorbed 45.9 inches of rain since Oct. 1. That’s the wettest October-through-May period since record keeping began — and we’re only five days into the month.

Congratulations, Seattle: We’ve broken yet another wet-weather record.

Thanks to the humidity and warmer temperatures that delivered a thunderstorm and more rain Thursday, the region has absorbed a total of 45.9 inches of rain since Oct. 1, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s the wettest October-through-May period since record keeping began in the city in 1895 — and we’re only five days into the month.

Seattle last approached 46 inches of rain for this eight-month period in the mid-1990s, when the record hit 45.89 inches in 1995-96.

“We’ve had just an unusually wet winter, and with La Niña, it wasn’t totally unexpected,” said Danny Mercer, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Seattle office.

A total of 0.64 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Mercer said, adding that the region received 153 days of measurable precipitation since Oct. 1.

The record from October through the end of May previously was 151 days, the weather service said.

Don’t expect Seattle to shatter more records any time soon, though.

While Friday will bring some showers, Mercer estimated they will only add a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Temperatures will cool considerably to a high of 58.

A drier, more stable pattern should arrive by Sunday and early next week with temperatures possibly reaching the 60s, Mercer added.