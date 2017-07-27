The National Weather Service in Seattle records its official rainfall measurements at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

If you felt a fine mist or a bit of drizzle Thursday morning and wondered whether the city’s dry streak was over, the answer is no, not technically.

While there were, in fact, a few places in the city with measurable rainfall Thursday, the National Weather Service Seattle says only a trace amount of precipitation was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the city’s official weather calibrations are taken.

Reports of mist/drizzle as a weak system passing by produces a little lift in atmosphere. Unless we get 0.01″ at SeaTac, streak lives on! pic.twitter.com/YkgClvUFMj — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 27, 2017

“The streak lives on,” said weather-service meteorologist Johnny Burg, “unless something else falls out of the sky in the next couple of hours.”

The city has been anhydrous for more than 40 days and will tie the longest recorded dry streak of 51 days if we make it to Aug. 7 without measurable rainfall, which means more than .01 inches of precipitation.