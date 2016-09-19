The agency announced Monday the ban would be lifted just after midnight Tuesday due to fall weather conditions.
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is lifting the ban on outdoor burning on DNR-protected lands in Western Washington.
The DNR said in a news release Monday the ban would be lifted just after midnight Tuesday due to fall weather conditions.
Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark says the weather will also permit officials to ease the burn ban east of the Cascade Mountains by allowing campfires in pits in designated campgrounds.
The DNR says some exceptions exist especially in Northeast Washington where fire danger is still high.
The burn ban east of the Cascades will run through Sept. 30 and applies to all lands under DNR fire protection east of the Cascade Mountains. The ban does not include federally owned lands.
