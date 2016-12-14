There's a slight chance of snowfall as freezing temperatures hang around Western Washington this week.

A storm system moving into the Puget Sound region Thursday could bring a slight chance of lowland snow, as freezing air continues to hover over Western Washington, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas around Seattle and Olympia could see some snow Thursday night, with Chehalis getting up to an inch of accumulation, meteorologists said.

And forecasters expect the freezing temperatures and threats of snowfall to continue late into the week.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the high teens in some parts of Western Washington on Thursday and Friday. Meteorologists are eyeing another storm system that could bring snow and rain into the region by Saturday.