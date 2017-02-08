The system could drop as much as much as 2 inches of rain on the region and temperatures over 50 degrees in the next few days.

A storm expected to move into the Puget Sound region Wednesday could dump as much as 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s going to be a big system,” said meteorologist Dana Felton. “Everyone across the region is going to see some warm rain.”

Residents of the region will start to see rainfall about 10 a.m., according to forecasters. With an expected high temperature of 41 degrees, forecasters don’t expect the rain to transition into snow.

But the storm could remain in the region through the rest of the week, forecasters say.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a high temperature of 51 degrees and a 90 percent chance of rain. The storm could drop an additional ½ inch of rain on the region by the end of the day, according to forecasters.