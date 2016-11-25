"Power just went out in Seattle. Making Thanksgiving dishes might prove difficult," tweeted one Seattle resident.
Something’s bound to go wrong on Thanksgiving.
A burned turkey. Clogged plumbing. A family kerfuffle over politics (did your loved ones avoid this problem?).
But for thousands of North Seattle residents this year, power went out during prime turkey-cooking time.
Within an hour, Seattle City Light had some customers’ lights back on, and eventually restored power in Ravenna and Green Lake. But portions of the University District remained in the dark.
About 2 p.m., crews managed to get everything back on line. But then, a storm moving through the region and dumping snow on mountain passes toppled a tree onto power lines in Lake City. About 4,500 homes lost power. As of Friday morning, 29 homes were without power in Shoreline.
Yet the people of Seattle found something to be thankful for: The hardworking crews outside in the wind and rain on a holiday.
