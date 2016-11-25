"Power just went out in Seattle. Making Thanksgiving dishes might prove difficult," tweeted one Seattle resident.

Something’s bound to go wrong on Thanksgiving.

A burned turkey. Clogged plumbing. A family kerfuffle over politics (did your loved ones avoid this problem?).

But for thousands of North Seattle residents this year, power went out during prime turkey-cooking time.

Outage north Seattle, Ravenna U District, approx 5400 customers out. Crews know this is an important day..more info to come — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) November 24, 2016

Power just went out in Seattle. Making Thanksgiving dishes might prove difficult. — AdamJohns (@AdamJohns) November 24, 2016

Within an hour, Seattle City Light had some customers’ lights back on, and eventually restored power in Ravenna and Green Lake. But portions of the University District remained in the dark.

We know this is beyond bad timing; trying to get people back on as soon as possible. 3195 still out UDistrict area https://t.co/Vc5ALoUXI0 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) November 24, 2016

About 2 p.m., crews managed to get everything back on line. But then, a storm moving through the region and dumping snow on mountain passes toppled a tree onto power lines in Lake City. About 4,500 homes lost power. As of Friday morning, 29 homes were without power in Shoreline.

Trees down on power causes outages to more than 4500 customers in North Seattle Shoreline. Crews https://t.co/Vc5ALoUXI0 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) November 25, 2016

Yet the people of Seattle found something to be thankful for: The hardworking crews outside in the wind and rain on a holiday.