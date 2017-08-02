Watch our massive mountain disappear, thanks to smoke drifting down from raging British Columbia wildfires.

Many Seattle-area residents woke up to a hazy horizon Wednesday, thanks to smoke drifting down from the raging British Columbia wildfires (learn why that’s happening here).

The smoky skies have harmed our air quality, while also lessening the week’s heat wave.

Just how hazy is it? Earlier Wednesday, the National Weather Service’s Seattle office tweeted out side-by-side images of Mount Rainier, one taken Monday evening and another taken Tuesday evening, as the Canadian smoke settled in.

In the latter, the massive mountain is completely obscured.

Use our image slider to compare the scenes.