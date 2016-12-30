Bellingham and other areas in to the north of Seattle will see the most snowfall, forecasters said.

Most residents of the Puget Sound region missed out on a white Christmas, but the chance of a snowy New Year’s Day is improving.

According to the National Weather Service, rain showers expected to hit the region this weekend will transition to snow late Saturday evening.

The chance of snowfall is expected to increase overnight, with accumulations ranging from a light dusting to as much as 3 inches, the service said. Areas north of Seattle are expected to see the most precipitation.

Meteorologists expect little to no snow accumulation in the city.

Weather service officials said rain and snow, which could start falling in the late afternoon Saturday, will leave roads across the region slick and wet. Authorities are asking holiday revelers to use extra caution while driving.

Moving into next week, temperatures in Seattle are expected to drop into the mid-30s by Monday, with early-morning lows in the teens.