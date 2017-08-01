The upside is that the haze over the Seattle area may offer a bit of relief from extreme temps for the rest of the week.

The Washington state Department of Ecology has issued an air-quality alert for Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties as smoke from British Columbia wildfires began moving south Tuesday afternoon.

The smoke cast a grayish color over blue skies, and Washington’s Air Monitoring Network labeled parts of downtown Seattle, Kent and Tacoma as having “moderate” air quality, while parts of northern Washington, such as Lynden, were labeled as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Omak is hit hard by smoke & @OCPH is giving out masks for protection. Track air quality here: https://t.co/waREPrJ6y4 #WaWILDFIRE #wawx pic.twitter.com/9uS5zleWiN — WA Dept of Ecology (@EcologyWA) August 1, 2017

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention identifies people who have heart or lung diseases, older adults and children as most likely to be affected by poor air quality and smoke from wildfires.

The Federal Aviation Administration, meanwhile, issued a ground-delay notice for flights arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport because of the smoke, and that travelers should expect delays of about 34 minutes, according to The Associated Press.

The Washington Smoke Information blog, which is managed by a group of government agencies and tribes, posted Monday that the smoke might offer a reprieve from this week’s higher-than-normal temperatures.

“Smoke plumes that remain aloft will offer a little relief from the oppressive heat by providing a thin sun shield that lowers temperatures a degree or two,” the blog reads.

“And they will cause pretty sunsets,” it adds.

Eastern winds Wednesday might reduce some of the smoke’s effects, the blog said. It will continue updating throughout the week.