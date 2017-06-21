After the wettest winter on record, the Puget Sound region could get into the mid-90s this weekend.

It’s been a colder-than-usual start to June, but weather in the Puget Sound is making up for lost time.

A record heat wave is expected to grip the region this weekend, warming up the Seattle area into the mid-90s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s not all that unusual to get a heat wave in June,” said Danny Mercer, a weather-service meteorologist in Seattle. “We were expecting it … (but) this would be the hottest on that date.”

The June 25 record was set in 2006, when temperatures reached 88 degrees.

The heat wave will spread from the coast, where the hottest day should be Saturday, to the interior, where the forecast Sunday for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is 92 degrees. The South Sound will feel the brunt of the heat wave: Olympia has a forecast high of 94 degrees.

With the hot weather, Washingtonians will likely seek out rivers and lakes for swimming, which should be engorged with melted snowpack from the mountains. But the weather service says that water is still cold enough to put swimmers in danger of drowning.

“People should wear life vests,” Mercer said. “You’ve got to watch out for drowning during hot spells in Western Washington.”

A cool-down after the heat wave is expected to start on the coast Monday, Mercer said.