Sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, then it’s a return to cool and showery.

Get outside while you can because glorious weather Tuesday and Wednesday will give way to a spell of something more familiar: “chance of showers.”

“It will definitely be nice,” said Dustin Guy, of the National Weather Service, of the often-sunny skies and temperatures near 70 that are expected.

Then it’s a return to cool and showery, said meteorologist Guy, with temperatures barely reaching 60. “I hate to say it, but it’s looking unsettled again,” Guy said of weather into next week.

It’s the kind of instability that brings showers to one part of town, but leaves streets dry a mile away, he said. “This time of year gets showery, but it’s sort of hit or miss.”

Guy isn’t expecting much rainfall, but whatever we get will only add to our epic wetness. This calendar year we’re up to 25.58 inches, which is more than 9.5 inches above normal, Guy said.

Enjoy the sun today and tomorrow, Guy said, but he urged caution about going in rivers and lakes which may seem tempting but are still cold enough to quickly cause hypothermia.

And he offers this bright spot for later this week and early next: “I don’t want to make it sound super-grim. This is typically the season when you see rainbows.”