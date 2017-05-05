A powerful thunderstorm swept through Western Washington — and it certainly didn't go unnoticed.
It’s not often Seattle gets the warm and humid weather necessary for a thunderstorm.
But yesterday, an electrical storm boomed and crackled through the region — and it was quite the sight, according to the National Weather Service, as about 2,500 lightning strikes hit the ground from Lewis County to the Canadian border.
Not only did we get a light show but we saw another wet-weather record broken.
It’s official: Seattle has had the wettest October through May (with 45.9 inches of rain) since record-keeping began in 1895, according to the weather service.
People from around the area shared their photos on social media. Seattle Times photographer Ellen M. Banner captured a few moments of the storm, too.
Here’s a collection of some of the best shots.
It wasn’t just the lightning people shared during the storm.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.