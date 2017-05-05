A powerful thunderstorm swept through Western Washington — and it certainly didn't go unnoticed.

It’s not often Seattle gets the warm and humid weather necessary for a thunderstorm.

But yesterday, an electrical storm boomed and crackled through the region — and it was quite the sight, according to the National Weather Service, as about 2,500 lightning strikes hit the ground from Lewis County to the Canadian border.

Not only did we get a light show but we saw another wet-weather record broken.

It’s official: Seattle has had the wettest October through May (with 45.9 inches of rain) since record-keeping began in 1895, according to the weather service.

With 0.20" today this is wettest Oct thru May in #Seattle. Records started in 1890s. Total since Oct 1 45.90". Old rec.45.89 (1995-96).#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 5, 2017

People from around the area shared their photos on social media. Seattle Times photographer Ellen M. Banner captured a few moments of the storm, too.

Here’s a collection of some of the best shots.

Mother Nature firing warning shots for her incoming storm. This lightning was shot by Chopper7 looking south of #Seattle.#wawx @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/PQon5FQHaF — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) May 4, 2017

It wasn’t just the lightning people shared during the storm.

Not your normal Western Washington hail. This is from Olympia area today. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/rcqVBWLv3r — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) May 5, 2017