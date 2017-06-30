We’re interested in talking to you about your experiences for a potential story this summer.
Washington state is famous for its maritime industry. But many workers on ships and in shipyards are getting close to retirement, and there aren’t a lot of young people replacing them, according to state sources.
We’re interested in whether you might be affected by such changes for a potential story.
Do you or your relatives work in the maritime industry, especially across generations?
If yes, please email sgreenstone@seattletimes.com to share your story.
