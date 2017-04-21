Thousands of local students rallied Friday at KeyArena in Seattle for a day of speeches and performances, part of an ongoing education program aimed at empowering young people to take action on urgent social issues.
Thousands of local students rallied Friday at KeyArena in Seattle for a day of speeches and performances, part of an ongoing education program aimed at empowering young people to take action on urgent social issues.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.