Local NewsLocal Politics Watch: Seattle Mayor Ed Murray speaking after accuser drops sexual-abuse lawsuit Originally published June 14, 2017 at 3:00 pm Updated June 14, 2017 at 3:01 pm Share story By Seattle Times staff Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has scheduled a 3 p.m. appearance Wednesday at City Hall. Watch it here: Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMan charged with murder in aunt’s death in Ballard home
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.