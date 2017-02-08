This might be the cutest thing you'll see all day.

The Oregon Zoo got a lot of attention recently when videos of its animals frolicking in the snow caught fire online. Portland was hammered with a snowstorm last month and the zoo’s polar bear, an elephant and a harbor seal played in the snow like kids at home on a snow day.

Not to be outdone by our friends to the south, Woodland Park Zoo posted photos and videos on its website of its animals enjoying the rare snow that hit Seattle earlier this week.

We see your polar bear, elephant and seal, Portland, and raise you a grizzly and arctic fox.